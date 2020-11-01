Xponance Inc. Buys 1,503 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,279,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $33.86. 18,795,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,217,117. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.17. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

