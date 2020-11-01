Xponance Inc. Buys 2,043 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the first quarter worth $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the first quarter worth $408,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,997,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,633,000 after acquiring an additional 138,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. 140166 lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.71. 3,912,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,028. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

