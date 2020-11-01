Xponance Inc. Buys 918 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kemper by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,164,000 after buying an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kemper by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 110,308 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Kemper by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $61.66. The company had a trading volume of 177,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,963. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average is $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $740,682.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,118.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

