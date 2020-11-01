Xponance Inc. Buys New Position in PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,034,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other PPD news, Director Colin Hill sold 1,722 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $53,864.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,112.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of PPD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $335,705,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,812,385 shares of company stock worth $338,411,007 over the last quarter.

PPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

PPD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. 1,691,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.55. PPD has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $37.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts forecast that PPD will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

