Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in J2 Global by 2,511.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,880 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in J2 Global by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 29,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in J2 Global by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 68,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in J2 Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In other J2 Global news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCOM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $67.88. 723,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,024. J2 Global Inc has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.