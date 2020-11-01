Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.41. 1,073,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,475. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.47.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

