Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,218,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,725,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 501.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,916,000 after acquiring an additional 258,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,448,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO traded up $18.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $586.42. The stock had a trading volume of 234,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,296. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $536.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $598.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

