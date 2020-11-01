Xponance Inc. Has $395,000 Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 847.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,167 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 352.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 854,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 665,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 162.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 580,423 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after acquiring an additional 476,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 832.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 379,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 338,589 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $32.88. 2,959,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.