Xponance Inc. Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $832,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 29.9% during the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.87. The company had a trading volume of 529,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,573. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.00. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRUS. Colliers Secur. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.