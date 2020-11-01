Xponance Inc. Has $437,000 Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,718,000 after buying an additional 3,555,837 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2,395.9% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,183,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,059 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $47,958,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 448.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,863,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,704 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth $20,916,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

Shares of DEI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.60. 1,375,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

