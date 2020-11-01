Xponance Inc. Has $460,000 Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 132.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 98,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Teradata by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teradata by 846.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

NYSE TDC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.26 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.