Xponance Inc. Has $464,000 Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 50.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 251,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,961,000 after acquiring an additional 84,629 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 29.1% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $6,160,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 135.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 787,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,997,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

LANC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.14. The company had a trading volume of 268,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,926. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.35 and a 200-day moving average of $160.86. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $184.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.30.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

