Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.48. 1,239,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,601. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

