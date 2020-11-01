Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,392 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Compass Point cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 503,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,776. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 41,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,007,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 710,869 shares of company stock worth $36,870,621. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

