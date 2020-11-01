Xponance Inc. Purchases 388 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hess by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,329 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 8.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,521,000 after acquiring an additional 203,667 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Hess by 2.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,929,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hess by 161.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,173,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,426,000 after acquiring an additional 724,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hess by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HES traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $37.22. 1,833,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.