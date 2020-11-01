Xponance Inc. Purchases 501 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at $55,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

NYSE FCN traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $98.46. 1,409,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.23. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

