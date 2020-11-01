Xponance Inc. Purchases 605 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 357.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 487,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,504,000 after acquiring an additional 381,335 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $7,858,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,586,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 115.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 141,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,776 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 154.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

