Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,656 Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,224,000 after buying an additional 270,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 31.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after buying an additional 80,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 43.2% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 66,510 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 48,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $5,815,796.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at $74,484,307.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,637 shares of company stock valued at $48,605,245 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average is $104.23. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

