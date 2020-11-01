Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 123.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ONEOK by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ONEOK by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $29.00. 5,619,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,663. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.26.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

