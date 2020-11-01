Xponance Inc. Takes $428,000 Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,132,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,278,000 after acquiring an additional 339,900 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 89,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 45.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Desjardins upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.79.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.