Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.09.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,587. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.60. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $67.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $44,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,407.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,839 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,519. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

