Zacks: Analysts Anticipate inTEST Co. (NASDAQ:INTT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that inTEST Co. (NASDAQ:INTT) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for inTEST’s earnings. inTEST reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that inTEST will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for inTEST.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NASDAQ:INTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of inTEST in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. 29,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,441. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. inTEST has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on inTEST (INTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.