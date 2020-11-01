Zacks: Analysts Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.55 Million

Brokerages expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to announce sales of $12.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.60 million. One Stop Systems posted sales of $14.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $53.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $53.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $63.85 million, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $67.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet raised One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $127,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,823 shares of company stock valued at $306,844 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Stop Systems stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 81,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.06 and a beta of 2.04.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

