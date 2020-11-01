Zacks: Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.04. AMETEK posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

NYSE:AME opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $110.82. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.35.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,022,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,849 shares of company stock worth $12,488,958. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after buying an additional 1,060,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,721,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,252,000 after purchasing an additional 384,230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $125,929,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,275,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

