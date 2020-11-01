Zacks: Analysts Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to Post $2.41 EPS

Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce earnings of $2.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.65. Arrow Electronics reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.44.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $159,620.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 763.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

