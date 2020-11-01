Zacks: Analysts Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will report sales of $231.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.80 million and the highest is $241.80 million. Gentherm reported sales of $230.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $826.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $811.60 million to $844.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $970.11 million, with estimates ranging from $918.20 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of THRM opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

