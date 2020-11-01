Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to Post $2.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to post $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.23 and the lowest is $2.07. American Tower reported earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $8.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.08.

NYSE:AMT opened at $229.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.99%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,447 shares of company stock worth $5,790,042 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,643,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,955,000 after acquiring an additional 182,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,536,000 after acquiring an additional 60,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

