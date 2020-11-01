Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $744.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce sales of $744.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $778.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $711.20 million. Crane posted sales of $837.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $737.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 12.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,708,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,602,000 after buying an additional 193,945 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 615,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

CR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.75. 657,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,923. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 133.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Crane has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $89.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.