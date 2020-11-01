Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Aviat Networks from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aviat Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of AVNW opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.32 million, a PE ratio of 462.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $23.87.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 0.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

