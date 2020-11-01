Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.06.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

