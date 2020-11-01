Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SALT. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of NYSE:SALT opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $69.90.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 33,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

