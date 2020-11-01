Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication and manufacturing industries principally in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration and industry-specific solutions. Vertex, Inc. is based in Pennsylvania, United States. “

VERX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Vertex has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $91.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertex stock. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Vertex comprises 0.1% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

