Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovintiv Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company holds principal assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada. Ovintiv Inc., formerly known as Encana Corporation, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ovintiv from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. CIBC started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.75 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.54.

Ovintiv stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,910.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,425,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $3,728,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,881,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,663,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

