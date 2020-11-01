Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

The Andersons stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $715.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Analysts forecast that The Andersons will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Andersons by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in The Andersons by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 73,179 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Andersons by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

