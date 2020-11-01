Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZAL. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €75.39 ($88.70).

Shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) stock opened at €80.18 ($94.33) on Wednesday. Zalando SE has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.71.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

