Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.32. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Zillow Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,076,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,861,000 after acquiring an additional 151,708 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $12,105,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,197,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit