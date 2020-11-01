Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.32. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Zillow Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,076,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,861,000 after acquiring an additional 151,708 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $12,105,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,197,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.