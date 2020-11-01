Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZION. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.27. 1,732,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,862. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

