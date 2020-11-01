ZOM Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Day (ZOM)

ZOM (CURRENCY:ZOM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. ZOM has a total market capitalization of $403,377.66 and approximately $1,732.00 worth of ZOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZOM has traded flat against the US dollar. One ZOM token can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00080933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00204576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00030352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.01201413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000558 BTC.

ZOM Profile

ZOM’s total supply is 51,955,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,484,531 tokens. The official website for ZOM is www.yazom.com

Buying and Selling ZOM

ZOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

