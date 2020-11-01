ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,925 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 415.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,077,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $296,513,000 after buying an additional 6,509,502 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 249.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,199,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 146.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,095,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,542 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 894.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,517,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $36,391,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTO traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,217. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

