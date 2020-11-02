$0.01 EPS Expected for Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Wright Medical Group’s earnings. Wright Medical Group posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wright Medical Group will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wright Medical Group.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of WMGI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. Wright Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, insider Tim Lanier sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $28,644.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $46,024.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,947 shares of company stock valued at $179,289. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wright Medical Group by 104.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

