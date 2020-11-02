-$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.73). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.20) to ($3.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NYSE:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18).

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:RLMD traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. 229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,627. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

