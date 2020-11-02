$137.40 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report sales of $137.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.80 million to $139.60 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $137.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $545.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.51 million to $549.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $565.04 million, with estimates ranging from $543.40 million to $590.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXGN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 5,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,423. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $907.58 million, a P/E ratio of 151.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $25,648.56. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after buying an additional 56,047 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12,848.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 42,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 23.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

