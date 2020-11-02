$19.78 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) will announce $19.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.53 million. HEXO posted sales of $10.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $105.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.07 million to $137.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $162.40 million, with estimates ranging from $110.33 million to $194.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HEXO.

A number of research firms recently commented on HEXO. CIBC lowered their price target on HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.18.

Shares of HEXO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.62. 37,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,936,791. HEXO has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HEXO by 143.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HEXO by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 639,123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

