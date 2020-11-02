25,000 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Bought by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.13. 10,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,284. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

