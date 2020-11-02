26,882 Shares in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $363,000.

NYSEARCA:BNDW opened at $81.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.43. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $82.58.

