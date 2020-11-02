AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Voit & Company LLC

Voit & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 4.3% of Voit & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

AbbVie stock opened at $86.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.