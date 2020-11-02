AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.88 on Monday, hitting $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646,659. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

