AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Short Interest Update

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 12,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.66. The stock had a trading volume of 149,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646,659. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.05. The stock has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.