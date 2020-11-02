Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 63.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

