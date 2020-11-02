Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,514 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 16.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Adobe worth $234,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,376 shares of company stock worth $17,804,418 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $450.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $485.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.13. The company has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

